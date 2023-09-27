NIA conducts nationwide raids against Khalistani terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting search operations against Khalistani terrorists and their associates across the country, according to IANS.
The news agency reported that the raid is being carried out in in more than four dozen locations in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and in surrounding areas of Delhi.
The raids started early Wednesday morning and are currently underway, it said.
"The search operation is underway at locations belonging to suspects associated with Khalistani terrorists, supporters, and related banned organisations," a source was quoted as saying.
The NIA intensified its action against Khalistani supporters recently after Canada accused India of killing Khalistani supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who is a Canadian citizen.
A week ago, the NIA announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of alleged terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa, linked to the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).
A cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each was also announced on three of their associates–Parminder Singh Kaira from Ferozpur; Satnam Singh and Yadvinder Singh from Tarn Taran in Punjab.
In November last year, some media reports claimed that Rinda had died in a Lahore military hospital due to a suspected drug overdose. However, the NIA later found that he was alive.