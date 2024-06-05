TDP, JD(U) pledge support for Modi 3.0, PM swearing-in ceremony on June 8?

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meet in New Delhi concluded on June 6 with allies including Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) pledging their support to the alliance. Narendra Modi, who earlier in the day tendered his resignation as the Prime Minister as per formality, was re-elected the leader of the NDA.

As per convention, President Draupadi Murmu will soon invite the BJP, the single largest party, to form the government. Narendra Modi will then submit letters of support from his allies. According to TV news reports, Modi is expected to be sworn in as Prime Minister, for the third consecutive time, on June 8.

After this, Modi will have to prove his numbers on the floor of the house.