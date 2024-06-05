TDP, JD(U) pledge support for Modi 3.0, PM swearing-in ceremony on June 8?

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meet in New Delhi concluded on June 6 with allies including Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) pledging their support to the alliance. Narendra Modi, who earlier in the day tendered his resignation as the Prime Minister as per formality, was re-elected the leader of the NDA.
As per convention, President Draupadi Murmu will soon invite the BJP, the single largest party, to form the government. Narendra Modi will then submit letters of support from his allies. According to TV news reports, Modi is expected to be sworn in as Prime Minister, for the third consecutive time, on June 8.
After this, Modi will have to prove his numbers on the floor of the house.
The BJP, despite its claims of ‘400 paar’ (more than 400) seats, did not manage to cross the halfway mark of 272 on its own unlike in 2014 and 2019. Though the BJP won only 240 seats, they have emerged as the single largest party and with the help of their allies, will be able to form the government. However, the BJP’s dynamics with its allies is expected to see a significant change as without the support of JD(U) who won 12 seats and TDP who won 16 seats, the party could potentially lose power.
Moreover, TDP won a landslide victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, the counting for which also took place on June 4, alongside the counting for general elections, giving the TDP a considerable edge in the NDA. TDP defeated Jagan Mogan Reddy’s Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) winning 135 seats on their own, while their allies in the state, the Jana Sena and BJP, won 21 and 8 Assembly seats respectively.