Newborn baby dies in Gaza's largest hospital due to power outage: Health Ministry

The Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry on Saturday alleged that a newborn baby died in the Al-Shifa Hospital due to the continued electricity outage at the besieged enclave's largest medical facility.

In a statement, Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said the infant was among 37 premature babies in the hospital.

He said that the medical staff had been conducting manual artificial respiration on some of these children for the last three hours due to the complete power attack as a result of the Israeli attacks.

For over a month, no fuel has been allowed into the Gaza Strip, including to the Al-Shifa Hospital.

The spokesman also said that the Al-Shifa hospital complex courtyards were targeted by the Israeli shell stacks and fire has broken out in the complex.

There have been reports of Israeli attacks near the Al-Shifa Hospital, with staff and authorities posting online videos appearing to show heavy bombing in the area surrounding the complex.

A World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson said Friday that al-Shifa was “coming under bombardment”, adding that 20 hospitals in the Gaza Strip were “out of action”.

