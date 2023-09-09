Need to change environment of global trust deficit to relationship of trust: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modic on Saturday welcomed world leaders at the high-profile G20 Summit in the national capital and called for turning the environment of "global trust deficit" into a relationship of trust in the post-pandemic era.

In his opening remarks at the commencement of the G20 Leaders' Summit, Modi also welcomed the African Union (AU), a continental body of 55 member states, as a permanent member of the G20 grouping, amid thunderous applause.

AU chair and Comoros President Azali Assoumani then took his seat among world leaders at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

"The post-Covid world is suffering from trust deficit, and the (Ukraine) war has deepened it further, he said, adding that we need to walk together for global good," Modi said.

"We live in times when age-old problems are seeking answers, and we need to fulfil our responsibilities with a human-centric approach. The idea of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas' can be a guide to the world," he added.

Modi said that "India's G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion, both inside and outside the country".