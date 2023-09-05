NCLT asks SpiceJet to settle disputes with lessors in ongoing insolvency cases

Recently SpiceJet entered into a settlement agreement with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), a major lessor for its Q400 aircraft, a spokesperson had said.

"The agreement settles all past liabilities for the Q400s leased by NAC to SpiceJet. The airline presently operates five Q400 aircraft from NAC in its fleet," the airline had claimed.

The SpiceJet spokesperson had said that separately, the airline will be inducting three additional Q400 aircraft from NAC back into its fleet.

"These three planes had been repossessed by the lessor. The induction of the three planes in addition to the fleet revival and restoration program launched by the airline would result in a substantial addition of planes in the SpiceJet fleet in the coming weeks," it was told.

Earlier, the DGCA had said that SpiceJet has been removed from the enhanced surveillance regime. The decision came after the airline, which has faced several challenges, was placed under close monitoring by the aviation watchdog.