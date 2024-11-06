Mumbai police track threat against Salman Khan to Karnataka

Mumbai Police have traced a threat made against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to Karnataka, according to officials. This marks the third threat incident against Khan in three weeks, all demanding money from him in exchange for "security."

The latest threat, received by the traffic police control, warned that Khan would face a similar fate to slain politician Baba Siddique if he did not pay Rs 5 crore to settle a purported feud with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The message emphasized that the threat should not be taken lightly.

A team of police officers has been sent to Karnataka to apprehend the culprit following the identification of the message's origin. This development comes after a Noida resident was arrested for issuing death threats against Khan and a Jharkhand resident, who initially posed as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, threatened Khan and later issued an apology.

The recent threat holds particular weight as Khan was a close friend of Baba Siddique, who was shot and killed on October 12 outside his son's office in Mumbai. Following Siddique's death, reports emerged that Khan, who will be making a cameo appearance as Chulbul Pandey in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Singham Again,' has been experiencing sleepless nights.