MP polls: Bhopal University students on freebies and Shivraj Singh Chouhan

In this episode of Morning Show, Newslaundry sat down with students of Jagran Lakecity University in Bhopal to discuss their expectations and hopes from the upcoming assembly polls.

How much do students care about “freebies” from political parties? As the BJP’s longest-serving chief minister, did Shivraj Singh Chouhan keep his promises on development? How much has unemployment increased in the last five years?

The students also talked about two issues close to their hearts – women’s safety and reservation.

Watch: