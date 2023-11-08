Morning Show: What Chhattisgarh’s young voters think of education, welfare state, manifestos

In this episode, we try to understand the issues that matter to young voters, and how they view the manifestos of political parties and the concept of a welfare state.

We interact with students from the Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya at the Government E Raghvendra Rao PG Science College campus in Bilaspur. Questions on education, corruption, the Mahadev app scam case, as well as the track record of the Bhupesh Baghel government come up during our conversation with students.

Students tell us what they think about the promises made by political parties for farmers. A section of them also raise the issue of safety of women.

Watch: