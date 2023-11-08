Morning Show: Paddy as poll pivot, Mahadev app, Chhattisgarh pride

In this episode of Morning Show from Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, we talk about the poll issues with some of the credible voices of the state, including senior journalists, social activists and a former bureaucrat.

The price of paddy has reportedly emerged as the biggest poll issue in the current elections in Chhattisgarh. In its manifesto, the BJP has promised to purchase paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal. Meanwhile, the Congress has promised to increase the rate from Rs 2,600 to Rs 3,000 per quintal. The other big poll issues are farmers’ loan waiver, Chhattisgarhi identity, and the alleged Mahadev App scam, which the Enforcement Directorate has reportedly linked to chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. Will these issues influence voters’ decisions?

