Mizoram goes to polls amid heightened security measures

The voting for the Mizoram Assembly elections began on Tuesday morning, November 7, amid tight security measures. Voters queued up in large numbers in front of polling stations before voting began at 7am for 40 Assembly seats. Polling is set to continue in 1,276 polling stations across the mountainous state till 4 pm without any break.

8,57,063 voters, including 4,39,026 female voters are expected to cast their votes for 174 candidates, including 16 women candidates.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the main Opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress have fielded candidates in 40 seats each, while the Aam Aadmi Party is contesting four seats and 27 independent candidates are also in the fray.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded candidates in 23 seats with a special focus on linguistic minority inhabited areas, especially where the Reang and Chakma tribal communities are in considerable numbers.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer, H Lianzela, told IANS that 4,832 polling personnel have been engaged across 11 districts. A senior police officer also said that security has been tightened across the state, particularly along the international borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar.Mizoram shares a 510-km porous border with Myanmar and a 318-km border with Bangladesh.

At least 3,000 policemen and 5,400 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed for the polls.