Massive IDF call-up as gunfights continue in towns; 300 Israelis dead, rockets persist

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were engaged in a massive build-up of forces Saturday night, calling up large numbers of reservists and preparing for war as it continued to reel from one of the darkest days in Israel's history. The country saw an unprecedented violence on the its southern communities, with hundreds killed, more than 1,500 wounded and apparently dozens abducted by the Hamas, media reported.

Hamas gunmen rolled into as many as 22 locations in southern Israel, including towns and other communities as far as 15 miles (24 km) from the Gaza border. In some places, they roamed for hours, gunning down civilians and soldiers as Israel's military scrambled to muster a response. Gun battles continued well after nightfall, and terrorists held hostages in standoffs in at least two towns, The Times of Israel reported

The death toll from the day's events continued to rise by the hour and as of early Sunday morning, October 8, stood at 300 people, many of them civilians slain in their homes and in the streets, as well as at a large outdoor party targetted. Hospitals were flooded with wounded, with the latest tally at 1,590, nearly 300 of those seriously injured and 19 in critical condition, The Times of Israel reported.