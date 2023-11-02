Mahua Moitra to appear before Ethics Committee: Developments so far

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra will appear before the Parliament Ethics Committee, on Thursday, November 2, for an inquiry into the alleged cash-for-query scam. Last month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey demanded the inquiry and suspension of Mahua, claiming that he possessed evidence of bribes exchanged between Mahua and business tycoon Darshan Hiranandani. Dubey alleged that Mahua took "cash and gifts" in exchange for asking questions in the Parliament. A day ahead of her hearing, on November 1, she shared a two-page letter written to the Chairperson of the Parliament Ethics Committee Vinod Kumar Sonkar, demanding the right to cross-examine the opposite parties.
Here are the developments so far:
In her letter to the ethics committee, Mahua has demanded that she be allowed to cross-examine the complainant Jai Anant Dehadrai, and businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who allegedly gave her bribes to the MP. She said that an inquiry without allowing her the opportunity to cross-examine would be “incomplete and unfair”.
In her letter, she also said that there is also the question of whether the Ethics Committee is the appropriate forum to examine allegations of ‘criminality’. "I wish to respectfully remind you that Parliamentary Committees do not have criminal jurisdiction and have no mandate to investigate alleged criminality. This can only be done by law enforcement agencies. This check was specifically created by our nation's founders to prevent even the slightest misuse of Committees by governments enjoying a brute majority in Parliament," the Trinamool Congress leader said.
Hiranandani had signed a sworn affidavit claiming that Mahua gave her parliamentary login credentials to him so that he could post questions on her behalf. "Mahua Moitra wanted to quickly make a name for herself at the national level. She was advised by her friends and advisors that the shortest possible route to fame is by personally attacking PM Narendra Modi," Hiranandani .
On October 26, Vinod Sonkar told the media that Dehadrai and Dubey appeared before the committee and made their submissions. “After that, it was decided that Mahua Moitra would be called on 31st October. The committee has also decided that the IT Ministry and MHA will be sent letters asking to make her details available," he said.
According to PTI news, nearly 47 log-ins were made into Mahua’s parliamentary account from Dubai, and Nishikant Dubey accused her of asking questions at the behest of Hiranandani through her parliamentary account. He alleged that she received bribes and gifts from Hiranandani in return.
In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla written on October 15, Dubey claimed that advocate Dehadrai - ex-partner of Mahua - had shared "irrefutable evidence of bribes exchanged" between her and Hiranandani for her to target the Adani Group.
Read: