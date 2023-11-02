Mahua Moitra to appear before Ethics Committee: Developments so far

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra will appear before the Parliament Ethics Committee, on Thursday, November 2, for an inquiry into the alleged cash-for-query scam. Last month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey demanded the inquiry and suspension of Mahua, claiming that he possessed evidence of bribes exchanged between Mahua and business tycoon Darshan Hiranandani. Dubey alleged that Mahua took "cash and gifts" in exchange for asking questions in the Parliament. A day ahead of her hearing, on November 1, she shared a two-page letter written to the Chairperson of the Parliament Ethics Committee Vinod Kumar Sonkar, demanding the right to cross-examine the opposite parties.

Here are the developments so far: