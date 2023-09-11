Maharashtra: 6 workers killed in Thane as service lift crashes in 40-floor building

Six workers were killed and one injured critically when a service lift crashed in a building in Maharashtra's Thane on September 10, Sunday evening, officials said.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation and Disaster Management Centre officials, the incident occurred around 5.35 pm in the Runwal Irene building in the Balkumb area, near Ghodbunder.

The workers were descending in the service lift after completing some waterproofing work on the upper floors and the terrace of the skyrise. Suddenly, midway through the ride down, there was a technical snag. The lift rope then snapped, hurtling it down at high speed, after which it crashed, killing six workers instantly and injuring one.

Thane Fire Brigade and Disaster teams have rushed to the spot for rescue and relief operations. They rescued Sunilkumar Das, 21, who was critically hurt, and rushed him to a nearby government hospital.

The deceased were identified as Mahendra Chaupal, 32, Rupeshkumar Das, 21, Haroon Sheikh, 47, Mithilesh, 35, and Kalidas, 38, while one body remains unidentified.