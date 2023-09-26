Madhya Pradesh polls: BJP keeps race for CM open by naming 7 heavyweight candidates in 2nd list

Four other Lok Sabha members -- Ganesh Singh from Satna, Riti Pathak from Sidhi, Rakesh Singh from Jabalpur-West, and Uday Pratap Singh from Gadarwara -- are in the fray for upcoming Assembly elections.

The move to field these heavyweight candidates seems to be the party's strategy to keep the race for the CM's post open, given that the BJP has not announced any name for the top post yet.

The list also includes the names of at least three Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists, including former MLAs Raghuraj Singh Kansana (Morena) and Imarti Devi (Dabra-SC), and Hirendra Singh ‘Bunty Bana’ from ex-CM Digvijaya Singh’s pocket-borough Raghogarh, which is being represented by Singh’s ex-minister son Jaivardhan Singh for the past two terms.

The second list of 39 candidates was released by the BJP exactly 39 days after it released the first list of 39 candidates.

The opposition Congress is likely to release its list after the election dates are announced.