LGBTQIA+ activists write to PM Modi urging to form committee as per SC order

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to address the concerns of and ensure their political representation in the Parliament and state Assemblies. The letter written on Thursday, October 19, by Working Class Community Activists, including prominent transgender and sexual minorities rights activist Akkai Padmashali, comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Constitution bench delivering its judgement on the marriage equality case. While the five-judge Constitution bench refused to acknowledge the right to marriage as fundamental, they said that the legalisation of marriages or civil unions between queer couples falls under the legislative domain.

The activists said that while they were deeply disappointed and saddened by the judgement, they were “heartened by the reasoning of all of the judges.” They said the judges based their opinions on a “bedrock recognition of the inherent humanity” of LGBTQIA+ individuals. “The reason the judges did not recognise the right of all persons to form civil unions or amend the Special Marriage Act is not because they felt that LGBTQI++ persons were less deserving of rights, but because they felt that it was the domain of the legislature. While deeply alive to the pain and humiliation experienced by LGBTQI++ persons, the judges were of the opinion that parliament and the executive were best placed to address the range of discriminations and exclusions in the Special Marriage Act as well as other laws,” they said.

They also quoted Justice S Ravindra Bhat’s judgement where he says that “the State has to address and eliminate [discrimination] by appropriate mitigating measures.” Stating that the discrimination faced by the LGBTQIA+ community troubled all the judges, they said that the judges, therefore, directed to set up a high-powered committee chaired by the Union Cabinet Secretary to undertake a comprehensive examination of entitlements which flow from a marital relationship such as employment benefits, provident fund, gratuity, family pension, employee state insurance and medical insurance and ensure that those in LGBTQIA+ relationships are not unfairly deprived.