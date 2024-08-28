KTR slams Congress for alleging BRS-BJP collusion after bail to Kavitha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday slammed the Congress party for alleging collusion between BRS and the BJP after BRS MLC K. Kavitha was granted bail in Delhi excise policy case.

Rama Rao took to social media platform X to hit back at Congress leaders for their allegations and reminded them that their top leadership was also granted bail in various cases.

"Congress fellows who are making frivolous statements about BRS & BJP collusion please note both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been granted bail in ED case in December 2015,” wrote KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known.

He also mentioned that AAP has been part of the INDIA bloc in recent elections and that its leader Manish Sisodia was granted bail a week ago.

"Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has been on bail since 2015 in the infamous 'Note for Vote' scandal," wrote the former minister.

"All these happened after NDA Govt was formed. Shall we then infer from the above instances that BJP and Congress are partners?" he asked.

After the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Kavitha, several Congress leaders claimed that it proved the "collusion" between BRS and BJP.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said that bail to Kavitha shows that the process for the BRS party's "merger" with the BJP has started.

He claimed that BRS leaders KTR and Harish Rao held talks with the BJP leaders in Delhi and as a result, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) helped Kavitha in getting bail.

The MLC said they had been predicting for long that Kavitha would get bail due to "connivance" between BRS and BJP.

He claimed that for the last decade, there had been a "secret agreement" between the two parties.

"When you delve deep into the reasons for Kavitha getting bail now, it becomes clear that the process for BRS party's "merger" with the BJP has started," he said.

Kavitha, daughter of BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and sister of KTR, walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday night.

Kavitha was arrested on March 15 in connection with the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the excise policy case.