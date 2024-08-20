Kolkata rape-murder 'horrific', says SC, orders formation of national task force for safety of doctors

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 20, which has taken suo motu cognisance of the Kolkata rape and murder case, observed that the safety of doctors is of the “highest national concern” and ordered the formation of a national task force to suggest measures for the security of medical professionals across the country.

A bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud, said that the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata earlier this month was “horrific” and raises “systemic issue of safety of doctors across the country”.

“We are deeply concerned with the fact that there is an absence of safe conditions of work for young doctors across the country, particularly, public hospitals,” CJI Chandrachud-led Bench said.