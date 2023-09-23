Khartoum's burning tower: architects on the destruction of a city – and what it'll take to rebuild

Amira Osman: I discussed this with Arwa. As a young architect still living and working in the city her insights are valuable: “I catch myself trying to analyse each picture I see of a building affected by the war. Trying to assess the damage done and the time and effort needed to rebuild! In most of the pictures I saw, the damage was superficial and I could imagine the ease of repairs. However, the videos of the tower burning shocked me as I started to comprehend the scale of the damage.”

Tallal Abdalbasit Saeed: The city will need years of rebuilding. One hopes that in the rebuilding, the mistakes of the past will be corrected.

Amira Osman: In the past, authorities have demonstrated an inability to plan for “ sharing cities ”. Khartoum’s urban planning had been the cause of anger and protest. There has been no attempt to be inclusive or alleviate urban poverty.

What other major buildings have been destroyed?

Amira Osman: The images we see are mostly bits and pieces of videos shared by either of the warring parties. From these images, it seems that the new presidential palace was affected as well as the Ministry of Justice building, the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization Tower, the Sahil and Sahra Tower, the Khartoum International Airport, the Sudan National Museum …

The systematic destruction has included hospitals, libraries, markets, power stations, water stations, university and research facilities, schools. The basic services of life are apparently deliberately targeted, forcing people to flee. By July 2023, about 3 million individuals (over 600,000 households) were believed to have been internally displaced. By September that had escalated to an estimated 7 million.

Akram Elkhalifa and Tallal Abdalbasit Saeed: Thousands of buildings have been looted and robbed. Many of the buildings are now used as bases for military activities. Buildings and neighbourhoods that form the architectural and cultural heritage of Khartoum face the risk of being destroyed.

What’s happening to people and their homes?

Akram Elkhalifa: In some areas Khartoum has become a ghost city. When there’s no bombing or firing there’s just the sound of silence. Civilians are living in seriously unsafe situations – they face being caught in the crossfire, imprisonment, torture, sexual violence, enforced disappearance and widespread looting.