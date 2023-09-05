Kharge pays homage to Dr S Radhakrishnan, says his dedication inspires generations

"His son, the eminent historian, Sarvepalli Gopal produced one of the best biographies ever written anywhere of any public figure. The final line in that dispassionate book has become unforgettable: 'In retirement he was determined, the freedom of silence being now his prerogative, to make no public appearances. Rather than becoming tiresome by airing his views irresponsibly on all subjects, he would cultivate the private graces and spend his time reading and writing on philosophical subjects... Finally in the early hours of 17 April 1975, Radhakrishnan drifted out of the harbour on a silent tide'."