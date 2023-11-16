Kharge names Praveen Chakravarty as AIPC chairman replacing Tharoor

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wednesday, November 15, appointed Praveen Chakravarty as the chairman of the All India Professional Congress (AIPC), replacing Shashi Tharoor from the post. In an official communication, Congress General secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said, "The Congress President has appointed Praveen Chakravarty as the Chairman of the All India Professionals' Congress, with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing Chairman, Shashi Tharoor," he said.

AIPC is a frontal organisation that acts as a bridge between working professionals and the party. Chakravarty, who headed the Data Analytics Department of the Congress, replaced Tharoor after his elevation as a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member in August earlier this year.