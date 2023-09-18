Kejriwal to address rally in MP's Vindhya today

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Monday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will accompany him. The duo would be addressing their third public rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

It would, however, be AAP's second public rally in Vindhya region, which is closely connected with Uttar Pradesh. Last time, the duo had visited to campaign for the party in Satna district on August 20 and had made several promises to the people.

The AAP has released its first list of 10 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, two of them from Vindhya region. It has fielded Anendra Mishra, son of senior BJP leader and former MP Govind Mishra, from the Churhat Assembly seat of Sidhi district.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP had won the Churhat seat. The hometown of former Chief Minister (late) Arjun Singh who won several elections from here, however, lost in 2018 against BJP's Sartendu Tiwari.