Jemimah Rodrigues-Gymkhana row: Club pres links communal spin to upcoming club election

A day after Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues’ membership in the Khar Gymkhana Club was revoked, accusing her father Ivan of using the club’s banquet hall for religious conversion, the club’s president has denied any such activities. According to Firstpost, Khar Gymkhana president Vivek Devnani said that other candidates vying for his post ahead of the club’s elections were deliberately creating a communal row. Vivek further said that no evidence has been provided to substantiate the claims made against the cricketer and her father.

Khar Gymkhana is one of Mumbai’s oldest clubs and a membership with them is much sought after. All-rounder Jemimah, who plays for the Indian women’s national cricket team, found that her membership had been revoked after her father Ivan was accused of booking the club’s banquet hall under her name “for religious activities”. It was further alleged that conversions to Christianity were done during the events he organised.

Shiv Malhotra, a committee member of the club, claimed that religious activities were banned on the premises and alleged that an organisation called Brother Manuel Ministries regularly held meetings in the hall that was personally booked under Jemimah’s name.

Khar Gymkhana’s vice president Madhavi Ashar told India Today that they had come to know of the alleged conversions in April this year after members complained about not being able to secure bookings for the same hall.

Meanwhile, president Vivek told TOI, “No evidence has been offered for any alleged wrongdoing.”

Jemimah’s Christian identity is now being used to launch online attacks against her. A right-wing website called Hindu Post shared an old video of Jemimah at a Christian gathering in which she can be seen in a state of rapture — seemingly engrossed in prayer — on stage with a pastor.

It is also to be noted that Maharashtra does not have any anti-conversion laws that are used to target religious minorities such as in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and other states.