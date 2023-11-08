Jaivardhan Singh on Congress infighting, Scindia, lack of development on home turf

Jaivardhan Singh is Madhya Pradesh’s former urban development minister, a two-time MLA, and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s son. We tracked his campaign seeking a re-election from his constituency Raghogarh – earlier represented by his father – in Guna district.

In this conversation, Singh answers questions about the speculated tensions between his father and former CM Kamal Nath, infighting within the Congress state unit, the lack of development in his constituency despite his tenure as the urban development minister, and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Asked about a recent video in which Kamal Nath purportedly took a dig at Digvijaya Singh and told the audience to “tear” his clothes, Singh says, “It doesn’t matter to me even if my clothes are torn a thousand times for the sake of Kamal Nath-ji, Digvijaya Singh and the Congress. The Congress should become strong.”

Watch: