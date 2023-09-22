Jaishankar to embark on US visit today, to address UN General Assembly on Sep 26

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will, on Friday, embark on a week-long visit to the US, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Jaishankar's address at the high-level session of the 78th UNGA is scheduled for the forenoon of September 26.

He will be there till September 30, an official statement issued by the ministry said.

During his visit to New York from September 22 to 26, the minister will be leading the Indian delegation for the high-level week at the 78th Session of the UNGA.

In keeping with India’s support for Global South, Jaishankar will be hosting a special event 'India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development’.

He would attend various plurilateral and bilateral meetings, during the course of which he will also be meeting with the UN Secretary General António Guterres and Dennis Francis, president of the 78th Session of the UNGA.