Israeli President Herzog open to second humanitarian pause in Gaza

"We continue to work really hard to try to get another deal in place, which would, of course, be accompanied by another humanitarian pause and hopefully some additional humanitarian assistance. But we aren’t — I can't say that we are at a point where another deal is imminent," National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day cessation of hostilities in late November that was ultimately extended for a week, and during the pause, more than 100 Israeli hostages held since the October 7 terrorist attacks were freed. But the war resumed after Hamas failed to deliver on the daily agreement, and no hostages were freed since then, though three were killed by Israeli forces last week.

Israeli leaders have repeatedly said they would not stop their war efforts until Hamas leaders are captured or killed, the group is removed from power in Gaza, and stripped of its military capabilities. The Biden administration and Israeli backers argue against a complete and lasting ceasefire before Hamas is removed from power.

The death toll in Gaza is nearing 20,000 since the start of Israel's war about 10 weeks ago, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.