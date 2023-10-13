Israel-Hamas conflict: Security beefed up in Delhi as intel reports suggest potential for disruptions

The Delhi Police have heightened security measures in the national capital in response to the intelligence reports suggesting the potential for disruptions amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

"We have bolstered our presence at key locations and are maintaining constant vigilance to prevent any untoward incidents," said a senior police official.

Furthermore, the police have stationed their personnel around Jewish establishments in the city. In the Central district's Jama Masjid area, a flag march was conducted by the police to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, at least 212 Indian citizens arrived in the national capital from the first flight under 'Operation Ajay'.

The first flight under the 'Operation Ajay' arrived in the national capital around 6 a.m. and they were greeted by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the airport.