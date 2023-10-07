Israel army declares ‘state of readiness for war’ after rockets fired from Gaza

The Israeli military has said militant-Islamist Hamas fired rockets from Gaza, and has urged residents around the Gaza Strip to stay in their homes. The Israeli army, on Saturday, October 7, claimed that a "number of terrorists infiltrated" into Israel from Gaza, after multiple rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave. "Residents in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip have been asked to stay in their homes," the army said.



In a second post, the army said that Israelis across the country "woke up to sirens sounding and Hamas firing rockets at them from Gaza." "We will defend ourselves," the IDF said.

Hamas is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the German government, the EU, the US, and some Arab states. Senior Hamas commander Mohammad Deif said 5,000 rockets have been launched. "We've decided to say enough is enough," Deif was quoted as saying by the AP news agency.