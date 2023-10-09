Indians stuck in Israel use social media to update ground situation, seek help

Several Indians who are stuck in Israel amidst the ongoing war have been using social media to explain the ground situation to others in conflict areas, as well as the world. Since October 7, Israel has been witnessing large-scale attacks initiated by Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist militant group with both a political and an armed wing. This has been termed the worst security crisis in the last 50 years.
Gokul Manavalan from Theni in Tamil Nadu, a first-year PhD scholar at the Ben-Gurion University located at Beersheba, in southern Israel, can be seen saying in a video that it is the first major siren he is witnessing in Beersheba. “I have a few Indian friends who are supporting me… Beersheba is not near the border. This is a little bit far from the border, but still, there is tension taking place here. Compared to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, we are safe for now but we don’t know what is going to happen. Thankfully, we have shelter & Israeli police forces nearby,” he says.
He also adds that they were in touch with the Indian embassy and have a WhatsApp group formed. “We are in touch with Indian Embassy people, we have a good Indian community around. So far we are safe and we are connected,” Gokul says.
In the comment section of similar videos posted on social media, there are also people who seek help with contacts or ask for details that can be passed on to their relatives and friends in the conflict zone. On social media platform X, one user posted below the video of Gokul asking for the details of the WhatsApp group by the embassy, for her husband who is stranded in Tel Aviv.
Another student Aditya Karunanithi Nivedita, who has been in Israel for three years, was quoted by ANI saying, “It is very sudden now. We did not expect this as it is a holiday in Israel. These are religious holidays and everything is closed completely. We got the siren starting from early morning at around 5:30 am. Only in my city, at least we got up to 1000 rockets. We have a bunker everywhere, like a shelter room. From my apartment, it is just 10 meters. We were in bunkers for around 7-8 hours till the sirens went off. Right now we are in our apartment as there are no sirens… We are asked to stay home and not open the door until it is very bad. This is the situation here,” she said and added that she was contacted by the Embassy through WhatsApp and is in touch with them.
Another personal blog on Facebook that goes by the name of Jerusalem, has been giving live updates on the war for the past two days, which includes how the fight has been going on in Jerusalem, including visuals of the streets in Israel-occupied Palestine. In response to an hour-long video that was posted recently, people are seen enquiring about the current situation, sending prayers, and discussing the complexities of the war in general.
Read: