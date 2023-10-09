Indians stuck in Israel use social media to update ground situation, seek help

Several Indians who are stuck in Israel amidst the ongoing war have been using social media to explain the ground situation to others in conflict areas, as well as the world. Since October 7, Israel has been witnessing large-scale attacks initiated by Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist militant group with both a political and an armed wing. This has been termed the worst security crisis in the last 50 years.

Gokul Manavalan from Theni in Tamil Nadu, a first-year PhD scholar at the Ben-Gurion University located at Beersheba, in southern Israel, can be seen saying in a video that it is the first major siren he is witnessing in Beersheba. “I have a few Indian friends who are supporting me… Beersheba is not near the border. This is a little bit far from the border, but still, there is tension taking place here. Compared to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, we are safe for now but we don’t know what is going to happen. Thankfully, we have shelter & Israeli police forces nearby,” he says.

He also adds that they were in touch with the Indian embassy and have a WhatsApp group formed. “We are in touch with Indian Embassy people, we have a good Indian community around. So far we are safe and we are connected,” Gokul says.