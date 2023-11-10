In Rajasthan, BJP, Cong bet on incumbents, against all odds

Anti-incumbency hangs heavy on the governing party, and even heavier on sitting members of the legislative assembly in Rajasthan – known for a “roti palatnewali” electorate which has rotated the party in power over five assembly elections in the last 25 years.

The BJP and Congress, however, bet overwhelmingly on incumbent MLAs for the 200 assembly seats. Even this time, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress has fielded 86 of the 100 MLAs, or 86 percent, who won in the last election. The BJP has chosen 61 of its total 73 MLAs, or 84 percent. But such bets have not paid off for both parties in the past, according to 2003-2018 election data analysed by Newslaundry. In the period considered, the Congress came to power in 2008 and 2018, and the BJP in 2003 and 2013.

Of the 621 sitting MLAs who contested these four elections, only 236 or 38 percent could win. And data suggests that BJP MLAs’ chances of retaining their status as a legislator was twice as much as Congress.

Among these 621 incumbents, the BJP fielded 284 MLAs, but only about 50 percent, or 141, could secure victories. Among 272 Congress MLAs, only 25 percent could stay as such.

Data indicates that anti-incumbency impacts the poll prospects of sitting MLAs from the governing and opposition parties differently.

For example, in the 2003 polls, 25 sitting BJP MLAs fought again, and 15 of them, or 60 percent, could win. For the Congress, the figure was just 22 percent with 29 victories among 134 incumbent MLAs who were in the fray.

The pool of MLAs was much bigger with the Congress as it had won 153 seats in 1998 with the BJP reduced to 33 – it was the election which led to Ashok Gehlot’s first appointment as CM. Five years later, the anti-incumbency wind swept the Congress away. The BJP easily crossed the majority mark with 120 seats against the Congress’s 56.

This pattern of a better success rate of sitting MLAs from opposition parties holds true for the rest of the three elections.

Congress MLAs performed the worst in 2013. As many as 76 MLAs fought the polls. Only five or 7 percent could claim victory.

The BJP’s worst was recorded in 2018 with only 35 percent of its sitting MLAs not voted out. Congress MLAs’ best came the same year when 14 of 17 sitting lawmakers, or 82 percent, emerged victorious. In the previous elections in 2013, the Congress had total 21 MLAs, its worst tally in the state’s electoral history. In 2018, the Congress’s tally jumped to 100.

The BJP’s best outing was witnessed in 2003 when its MLAs’ success rate was 60 percent as mentioned earlier.