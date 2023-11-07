IDF kills one of the masterminds of Oct 7 Hamas attack

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday announced that it has killed Hamas commander Wael Asafa, one of the masterminds of the October 7 attack.

In a post on X, the military said: "The IDF eliminated Wael Asefa, Commander of Hamas' Deir al-Balah Battalion. Asefa aided in the dispatch of thousands of terrorists to assault, abduct and murder Israeli civilians on October 7th."

In a separate statement, the IDF also said that the Hamas militant was killed in an airstrike on Sunday following proper intelligence received from the after Shin Bet internal security service and the military.

According to the Shin Bet, Asafa was imprisoned during 1992 to 1998 for terror activities against Israel.

The IDF's announcement comes after Israel has intensified its ground offensive in Gaza.

The Jewish nation claimed that since the offensive was launched on October 27, it has killed several Hamas militants and also dismanted the group's vital critical infrastructure.

Over the weekend, the IDF and the Shin Bet assassinated Mustafa Dalul, commander of Hamas's Sabra Tel al-Hawa Battalion

On November 4, an Israeli drone fired a missile at the house of Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza

Haniyeh, who is the group's political chief, has been outside the Gaza Strip since 2019, residing between Turkey and Qatar.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has vowed to eliminate Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who is allegedly hiding in a bunker.