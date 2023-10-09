'How many of you are Dalits?': Rahul Gandhi questions diversity in media

To a question about Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the Congress of dividing the country, he said, "The Prime Minister is making unconnected statements. He is incapable of doing a caste-based census. Congress has four chief ministers, out of which three are OBCs, while BJP has 10 CMs. How many BJP chief ministers are from the OBC category? They have one OBC which will not be there after elections in Madhya Pradesh. The Prime Minister doesn't work for the OBCs but to distract them from the main issues."

He further said that the decision was not motivated by considerations of religion or caste, rather it was made to benefit the financially disadvantaged people of India. When asked about the Prime Minister accusing the Congress of dividing the country on the caste and religion lines, Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi saying, “Prime Minister Modi wants to divide the country. Our motto is that an x-ray (caste-based census) should be done. For example, if someone gets hurt then an x-ray is done to identify the cause. We want the x-ray (caste census) to be done. Why is Modiji afraid to hold the X-ray? This is not about dividing but giving the rights to the people.” He also said that after the caste-based census, an economic survey will also be carried out.

On the poll panel announcing the schedule for the Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi said, “I feel that we will do well in the elections. There is anger in people over inflation, and unemployment. Our governments have done work for the people. Caste census is our foundation. What Rajasthan has done we will do nationally.”

The Congress leader's remark comes on a day the Election Commission announced the dates for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram. Further, the Bihar government, of which Congress is a part, released the caste census survey report just a few days ago. The survey revealed that the extremely backward classes (EBC) comprise 36.01% of the population, the backward classes 27.12%, and the general category 15.52% of the covered population.

(With inputs from IANS)