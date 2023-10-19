Gaza hospital bombing appears to be done by the ‘other team': US president Biden

US President Joe Biden, who visited Israel on Wednesday, October 18, said that the deadly bombing of the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City appears to be done by the “other team.” Biden, who arrived in Tel Aviv earlier in the day marking an extraordinary wartime visit for the first time since Hamas launched its surprise attack on October 7, also said that he was "deeply saddened and outraged" by the bombing of the hospital on Tuesday, the BBC reported.

“Based on what I've seen it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you [Netanyahu]. But there's a lot of people out there who are not sure, so we've got to overcome a lot of things,” the President was quoted as saying. While Palestinian officials have blamed Israel for the incident, Israelis have denied responsibility and said it was due to a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Biden also said that it is "not hyperbole" to say that Hamas "slaughtered" 1,300 people, including 31 Americans. The president said the Palestinian militant group has “committed evils, that, atrocities that make IS (Islamic State) look somewhat more rational.”