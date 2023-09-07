G20 Summit: Rising air quality concerns in Delhi despite measures

Despite concerted efforts to improve the air quality in the national capital during the high-profile G20 Summit in the national capital this weekend, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has taken a turn for the worse.

While multiple agencies have implemented measures around the summit venue, 13 hotspots in Delhi continue to exert a negative impact on the AQI.

According to sources, Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has issued an order for rapid mobilisation to prepare Delhi for the Summit scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday.

The Delhi government also bears the significant responsibility of ensuring clean ambient air quality during this event, given the presence of several international leaders.

"In the early days of September, Anand Vihar and Mundka have been identified as areas with poor air quality. Immediate action is imperative to sustain satisfactory air quality across Delhi. As part of this effort, ACSO officers will serve as nodal officers in 13 hotspots, including Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Dwarka, Okhla, Vajirpur, Ashok Vihar, RK Puram, Bawana, Narela, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Mundka, and Punjabi Bagh," a source revealed.