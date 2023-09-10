G20 summit: ‘India-Middle East-Europe’ economic corridor to be launched soon

An ‘India-Middle East-Europe’ economic corridor including shipping and railway links will be launched soon, sources said on Saturday, September 9. The first-of-its-kind economic corridor will be a historic initiative on cooperation, connectivity, and infrastructure involving India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, EU, France, Italy, Germany, and the United States. US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the project during the annual Group of 20 summit of the world's top economies.

Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Charting a journey of shared aspirations and dreams, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor promises to be a beacon of cooperation, innovation, and shared progress. As history unfolds, may this corridor be a testament to human endeavour and unity across continents.” The project is part of an initiative called the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment (PGII).

Ursula von der Leyen at the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment (PGII) and India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor programme at Bharat Mandapam said: “Since we launched the PGII, a joint vision by the world leaders, leading economies, to invest in the infrastructure that low and middle income countries need. And two years on more large-scale projects are seeing the light. And we are presenting two of them today.”

“First, the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor. Thi is nothing but historic. This will be a more direct connection to date between India, the Arabian Gulf and Europe with a rail link that will make trade between India and Europe 40 per cent faster,” she added. She also said that with an electricity cable and clean hydrogen pipeline to foster clean energy trade between Asia, Middle East and Europe.

“With the high speed data cable to link some of the most innovative digital ecosystems in the world and create business opportunities all along the way. These are state of the art connections for the world of tomorrow faster, shorter, cleaner. This corridor is much more than just a railway or cable. It is a green and digital reach across continents and civilisations,” she said.