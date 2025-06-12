Four hours after Gujarat air crash one survivor found, at least 200 dead

Four hours after the London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers crashed near Ahmedabad airport, officials say just one survivor has been found and that 204 bodies have been recovered. However, the toll could be higher as the plane went down in a residential area, officials say. So far, authorities have said that 25 people have been injured in the accident.
The flight, which was carrying 242 people, took off from Ahmedabad at 1.38 pm and crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel near the airport. The flight included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals, two pilots and 10 cabin crew.
Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik told that 204 bodies had been recovered from the site of the crash. The recovered bodies, he said, could include both passengers and people killed on the ground.
Nearly four hours after the crash, was found at the hospital. “One survivor has been found in the hospital and is under treatment. Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area," Malik told the media.
Ahmedabad police have of 25 persons, including three women, who were injured in the plane crash.
Photographs from the scene show the remains of the aircraft on the roof of the hostel of BJ Medical College, in Meghani Nagar.
According to preliminary reports many students who were present at the hostel have lost their lives. However, officials have not released any information about casualties or survivors who were at the hostel.
Photos suggest that the impact of the airplane crash has caused severe structural damage to the building. The government college was founded in 1951 and is affiliated to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where the families of passengers began to gather as news of the crash spread.
As per preliminary information shared by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft gave a MAYDAY call (a distress signal) to the air traffic control (ATC) soon after it took off from the runway. However, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC.
The aircraft went down immediately after take off from runway 23, said a statement by the DGCA.
Firefighters, police, and emergency personnel are at the site, and more teams are being mobilised. The cause of the crash is not yet known.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that he was personally monitoring the situation and had directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action.
"Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site," he on X.
Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, who arrived at the crash site, told media that it would take some time before confirming the exact number of casualties.
According to PTI, six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two from the BSF have been sent to undertake rescue and relief operations at the crash site. The disaster management team of the Western Railways is involved in relief and rescue operations at the site.