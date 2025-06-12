Four hours after Gujarat air crash one survivor found, at least 200 dead

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik told Reuters that 204 bodies had been recovered from the site of the crash. The recovered bodies, he said, could include both passengers and people killed on the ground.

Nearly four hours after the crash, one lone survivor was found at the hospital. “One survivor has been found in the hospital and is under treatment. Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area," Malik told the media.

Ahmedabad police have released a list of 25 persons, including three women, who were injured in the plane crash.

Photographs from the scene show the remains of the aircraft on the roof of the hostel of BJ Medical College, in Meghani Nagar.

According to preliminary reports many students who were present at the hostel have lost their lives. However, officials have not released any information about casualties or survivors who were at the hostel.