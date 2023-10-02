Four held for hurling bomb at BJP corporator’s Lucknow house

Four people have been taken into police custody for allegedly hurling a crude bomb at the house of a BJP corporator from Faizullaganj (Lucknow) under the Madiayon police station.

“A case under IPC section 521/23 was registered against the unidentified accused,” said Abijith R Shankar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), North Lucknow, while confirming on Sunday, October 1, that four people had been taken into custody.

“Information about the attack was received through UP 112 on Sunday following which a police team reached the BJP corporator’s house and found broken tiles, bricks and one country-made crude bomb from his house,” said the ADCP.

“Later in the evening, police recovered a video from social media wherein a group of a few boys was seen partying while preparing for the said incident. Later, it was revealed that the place where the boys were partying was the office of the corporator in Mama Colony,” said Shankar.

The ADCP said the role of the corporator was also under scanner. “In the eight-minute viral video, a few men could be seen partying at a place said to be the corporator’s office in Faizullaganj and planning for the blast,” said SHO, Madiyaon police station, Shivanand Mishra.