‘Filthy, personal questions asked’: Mahua Moitra storms out of Ethics Committee hearing

Mahua had appeared before the Ethics Committee on Thursday after she was summoned for the first time in connection with the charges against her. The BJP members of the committee including chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar asked inappropriate, undignified and irrelevant questions, the opposition MPs alleged. According to reports, the committee members asked Mahua which days she was travelling and with whom, which was opposed by the Opposition MPs.They also reportedly asked who she was speaking to at night.

Soon after the questioning began Moitra was seen walking out angrily along with the Opposition MPs of the Parliamentary Ethics Committee meeting. The committee Chairperson Sonkar, speaking to the media, alleged that Mahua wanted to evade answering questions so walked out. He also alleged that she used “unparliamentary language” against him and that the committee will soon decide the future course of action.

Moitra had on Wednesday, November 1, written to the Ethics Committee demanding to cross-examine the complainant and Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who is her former partner, and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

The Ethics Committee is probing BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's allegations that Moitra accepted cash and favours for asking questions in the Lok Sabha on businessman Gautam Adani at the behest of businessman Hiranandani. Last Thursday, Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai gave "oral evidence" to the panel against Moitra.