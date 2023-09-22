Family court's approach should align with objectives of family law, not technical legalities: Delhi HC

In this particular case, the wife had challenged the family court's decision to strike off her defence, which was made in response to her husband's divorce petition filed in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the Supreme Court had transferred the case to Delhi based on a petition by the wife.

The wife had sought an adjournment in the family court, citing illness as the reason for not filing her written statement. Nevertheless, the family court rejected her request for an extension of time to submit the written statement.

Justice Chawla took into account the unique circumstances of the case, including the fact that notice had been issued to the parties to appear after the transfer of the divorce petition. Furthermore, a thirty-day period had been granted to the wife to file her written statement.

The court said that in family disputes, family courts should adopt a more lenient approach compared to the strict standards applied in commercial disputes.

Hence, Justice Chawla set aside the previous order and allowed the wife to file her written statement before the family court with a clear stipulation that failure to do so would result in the closing of her right to file the statement, allowing the family court to proceed with the divorce petition accordingly.