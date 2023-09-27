Ex-Army employee held for allegedly selling sensitive information to ISI

The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) in Uttar Pradesh has arrested a man from Kasganj district for selling sensitive Army information to Pakistan's ISI, an official said. The arrested man, Shailesh Kumar, was a former contractual employee with the Army and worked as a porter in Arunachal Pradesh.

Prashant Kumar, the Special Director General (SDG), Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh, said that the arrested ISI operative was sending sensitive information regarding Army establishments and movements through WhatsApp and Facebook. He remained in constant contact with Pakistani handlers Harleen Kaur and Preeti.

Shailesh, the arrested man, was tasked with sharing photos of the Indian Army's movements and was paid Rs 2,000 for each picture.