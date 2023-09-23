ED tightens probe into co-op bank scam in Kerala, CPI(M) alleges unfair targeting

With the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the Rupees 500 crore loan scam in cooperative banks in Thrissur district, AC Moideen, a top CPI(M) legislator and former state minister, is under the scanner. Reacting to the situation, the party's state secretary MV Govindan said on Friday that the ED has to mend its ways.

Earlier in August this year, the ED had said that its investigations have revealed that many benami loans from Karuvannur Cooperative Bank were disbursed on the instructions of AC Moideen, present Kerala MLA from CPI(M) and former Minister for Local Self Government. It also said that the Karuvannur bank scam took place based on “the instructions of certain persons,” who included district level leaders and committee members of a “certain political party”.

Reacting to the probe, Govindan said, “The ED is out to strangle our party using threatening methods of harassing people who have been called in for questioning. One of our councillors was manhandled and they wanted him to testify wrong facts against our leaders like Moideen. This is not acceptable, and the cooperative sector will rise against this injustice,” said Govindan.