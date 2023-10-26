ED raids Raj Congress president's house in paper leak case

With just weeks away for the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly polls, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out raids at the house of state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and 10 other locations in connection with the paper leak case.

According to sources, the ED is currently interrogating Dotasra and his relatives in connection to the alleged case. Beside Dotasra, the premises of independent MLA Omprakash Hudla, is also being searched, sources said.

The raids are underway at Dotasra's official residence in Jaipur and another one of his houses in Sikar. This is the first time that the state Congress chief's house is being raided by the ED in the paper leak case.

Along with the ED teams from Delhi and Jaipur, Central Security Force officers are also present at the locations. Dotasra is also the Congress candidate from Laxmangarh Assembly seat in Sikar district.

According to the sources, the ED officials reached his house at around 9.30 a.m. after which he was interrogated. Thursday raids came days after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot raised concern over the misuse of central agencies in the poll-bound state.

While addressing a press conference last week at the Congress headquarters, Gehlot said that the CBI, ED and IT were targeting party leaders in the desert state.