Diktats, ‘patriarchal’ system: Mizoram’s few women politicians face hurdles
In Mizoram’s capital Aizawl, thousands gathered in last month to question the eligibility of a Congress candidate from the Lunglei South constituency in Lunglei district.
While Meriam Hrangchal was eligible for candidature under Indian law, she had, in the eyes of a section of the voters, lost her tribal status by marrying a Gorkha man. She was unfit to contest in a constituency reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, declared the Mizo Zirlai Pawl – an influential student outfit that had called the protest and had issued a similar diktat last year asking parties to not field such candidates in Mizoram.
But when the Congress insisted that Meriam was an asset, despite three letters from the MZP, the student group urged voters in Lunglei district to boycott both Meriam and her party. “We cannot accept such women to represent tribal people…It is not safe for our society. Mizo population is less and we need to protect our society,” MZP general secretary Chinkhanmanga Thomte told Newslaundry. The influence of civil society groups such as the MZP is huge in Mizoram: the BJP replaced its candidate Judy Zohmingliani from the Tuivawl constituency amid the controversy around Meriam’s candidature.
But this gaze on the personal lives of women is just one of the reasons why Mizoram has few of them in politics despite the women workforce dominating other spheres of public life.
Since its statehood in 1987, Mizoram’s 40-member assembly has seen only four women MLAs, and it is the only state at the moment to not have any woman MLA. This, despite Mizoram being the third most literate state in India, with a sex ratio of 976, and 4,38,925 women forming more than half of the electorate.
Among 174 candidates this year, there are 16 women candidates in the fray – three from the BJP, two each from the other major parties MNF, Congress, and ZPM, and the rest as Independents. Eighteen women had contested in 2018 but none could secure a win. And in 2013, only eight women were in the fray.
‘Mizos are patriarchal’
“Congress stood by their candidate, but BJP did not support me. They should have just said that I am a good candidate and let me run the elections,” said Zohmingliani, who had earlier contested the 2018 polls unsuccessfully from Aizawl West III. The 67-year-old is now unsure about her future in the party as well as Mizoram’s politics.
BJP has fielded the largest number of women candidates in Mizoram and is also the only party with a long list of promises focussed on women in their manifesto. If voted to power, the party promises a 33% reservation for women in government jobs, free education to all girl students, and cumulative financial assistance of Rs. 1.5 lakh to every girl child.
Such promises receive a smaller mention in other manifestoes. The Congress has promised subsidised LPG cylinders for Rs 750 to poor families headed by women and more women recruits in the police. The ZPM said it would give “utmost importance” to the security of children and women while the MNF said it would assist and guide women to secure jobs.
BJP’s F Lalremsangi, who is contesting from Aizawl South-I, told Newslaundry that the quota promised by her party could encourage more women to enter politics. “If you see the history of candidates among the parties, some don’t even have any. Women are the economy’s driving force, but, politically, men ignore us. They hesitate to give us a chance,” she said. “But slowly, we are seeing more women candidates.”
On women’s participation in politics being thin, 32-year-old Lalruatfeli Hlawndo, who is among the state’s youngest candidates and is contesting as an independent from Aizawl East-I and Aizawl North-I, said that it’s “ingrained in the system”. “Women have always been discouraged from being involved in politics. Mizos are very patriarchal, even in church, there are no women elders or pastors. So, this is ingrained in our system, that we should not be leaders of the system. As a woman, you have to be extraordinary or very influential to be noticed.”
Lalbiadkiki Hnamte, a professor in the department of education at Mizoram University and a ZPM leader, said that the perception that women in the Northeast fare much better than those in other parts of India is far from reality.
While Christianity is perceived to have changed patriarchal and patrilineal structures within Mizo society, there are few women in the governing bodies even in churches in the Christian-majority state. “The whole society wants women to work but not to make decisions. Males are so used to subordination that at every front there are ways to make us feel smaller…often, it is the women who say ‘I don’t want a woman to look after the constituency’,” said Hnamte, whose PhD thesis was on the status of women and attitudes towards them in parliamentary politics.
‘They say I should stick to entertainment’
Baryl Vanneihsangi, a 32-year-old former TV presenter and radio jockey who is now contesting on a ZPM ticket from Aizawl South-III, is recognised by many voters during her campaign – some ask for selfies, others give her a hug.
While she acknowledges the challenges in contesting the election as an unmarried woman, she asserted “it’s time we make new history”. “Sometimes, I come across comments on social media that say I belong in the fashion and entertainment world and should stick to it…But I don’t think that should matter. I think I am fit enough to be a legislator. It’s challenging since we have been brought up in a patriarchal male-dominated society, and there is a perception that women belong within the four walls of a household. But it’s the 21st century. It’s time we make new history.”
—Baryl Vanneihsangi, ZPM candidate from Aizawl South-III
But what about women voters?
In Newslaundry’s conversations with a dozen women voters, and during campaigns, the issues that seemed to matter to most were infrastructure, development, and employment. And an anti-incumbency wave appeared to exist at least in the state’s urban pockets.
But it’s not just the governing MNF led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga that’s facing a challenge. Even the Congress, which was reduced to five seats in 2018 from the 34 it won in 2013, is facing a strong challenge from the Zoram People’s Movement, which won eight seats last time with over 22% of the vote share and is buoyed by local poll victories.
Since its formation, Mizoram has only seen governments led by either the MNF or the Congress.
“Since our childhood, the MNF and Congress have been taking the lead. Even if ZPM is not good, we should give them a chance. Because over here, if you want a government job, your qualifications will not be the most important thing. It’s all about politics and nepotism and this needs to change,” said 26-year-old Moi, who works in the hospitality industry in Aizawl.
Away from the city, in the village of Falkawn, 74-year-old Khiangthangpuii wants better infrastructure – a playground nearby for her grandchildren to play in, a fire department that is not too far, and better roads. “If there is a fire in the village, by the time the fire department reaches, it is too late,” she said in fluent Mizo. “It has happened twice that we called the fire department but everything was burnt down by the time they reached from 17 km away.”
“MPF and Congress are far from what they promise in manifestos. We need a new government so things can change.”
Laltankimi, a student at Mizoram University, said development “is more or less stagnant” in the state. “We should keep in mind to vote for the party that will help us develop at a faster speed…another issue we have to focus on in Mizoram is the protection of our language, religion, tribe and ethnicity is crucial.”
Caroline Lalrosangi, a journalist with state broadcaster Doordarshan in Mizoram, also said development is a major issue, along with jobs, which are “government-centric”.
Most women Newslaundry spoke to credited the lack of women in politics to a lack of interest and initiative. “Most women think if you’re qualified enough, you’ll be there. But the society and mindset of people are a big obstacle,” said Caroline.
