Diktats, ‘patriarchal’ system: Mizoram’s few women politicians face hurdles

In Mizoram’s capital Aizawl, thousands gathered in protest last month to question the eligibility of a Congress candidate from the Lunglei South constituency in Lunglei district.

While Meriam Hrangchal was eligible for candidature under Indian law, she had, in the eyes of a section of the voters, lost her tribal status by marrying a Gorkha man. She was unfit to contest in a constituency reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, declared the Mizo Zirlai Pawl – an influential student outfit that had called the protest and had issued a similar diktat last year asking parties to not field such candidates in Mizoram.

But when the Congress insisted that Meriam was an asset, despite three letters from the MZP, the student group urged voters in Lunglei district to boycott both Meriam and her party. “We cannot accept such women to represent tribal people…It is not safe for our society. Mizo population is less and we need to protect our society,” MZP general secretary Chinkhanmanga Thomte told Newslaundry. The influence of civil society groups such as the MZP is huge in Mizoram: the BJP replaced its candidate Judy Zohmingliani from the Tuivawl constituency amid the controversy around Meriam’s candidature.

But this gaze on the personal lives of women is just one of the reasons why Mizoram has few of them in politics despite the women workforce dominating other spheres of public life.

Since its statehood in 1987, Mizoram’s 40-member assembly has seen only four women MLAs, and it is the only state at the moment to not have any woman MLA. This, despite Mizoram being the third most literate state in India, with a sex ratio of 976, and 4,38,925 women forming more than half of the electorate.

Among 174 candidates this year, there are 16 women candidates in the fray – three from the BJP, two each from the other major parties MNF, Congress, and ZPM, and the rest as Independents. Eighteen women had contested in 2018 but none could secure a win. And in 2013, only eight women were in the fray.

‘Mizos are patriarchal’

“Congress stood by their candidate, but BJP did not support me. They should have just said that I am a good candidate and let me run the elections,” said Zohmingliani, who had earlier contested the 2018 polls unsuccessfully from Aizawl West III. The 67-year-old is now unsure about her future in the party as well as Mizoram’s politics.

BJP has fielded the largest number of women candidates in Mizoram and is also the only party with a long list of promises focussed on women in their manifesto. If voted to power, the party promises a 33% reservation for women in government jobs, free education to all girl students, and cumulative financial assistance of Rs. 1.5 lakh to every girl child.

Such promises receive a smaller mention in other manifestoes. The Congress has promised subsidised LPG cylinders for Rs 750 to poor families headed by women and more women recruits in the police. The ZPM said it would give “utmost importance” to the security of children and women while the MNF said it would assist and guide women to secure jobs.

BJP’s F Lalremsangi, who is contesting from Aizawl South-I, told Newslaundry that the quota promised by her party could encourage more women to enter politics. “If you see the history of candidates among the parties, some don’t even have any. Women are the economy’s driving force, but, politically, men ignore us. They hesitate to give us a chance,” she said. “But slowly, we are seeing more women candidates.”

