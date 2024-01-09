​​Dense fog, Cold Day conditions to continue over north India: IMD

The weatherman also predicted that dense fog conditions are also very likely to prevail for a few hours in morning in isolated pockets over Jammu division on Tuesday; over Himachal Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand on Tuesday and Wednesday and over Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura during Wednesday and Friday.

“Cold Day to severe Cold Day conditions are very likely to continue in some parts over Punjab on Monday and Tuesday and over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi on Monday and abate thereafter,” said the weatherman.

The IMD also said that Cold Day conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Rajasthan during Monday to Wednesday and over west Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

It further predicted no significant change in minimum temperatures likely over northern parts of the country during the next five days, while cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of north Rajasthan on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, a light to moderate rainfall spell is likely over south Peninsular India with isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu during the next three days and over Kerala in the next 24 hours, the IMD added.