Demonetisation was a well thought out conspiracy to destroy employment: Rahul

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the seventh anniversary of demonetisation, saying it was a well thought out conspiracy to destroy employment, to break unorganised economy.

"Demonetisation was a well thought out conspiracy to destroy employment, to stop the income of workers, to eliminate small businesses, to harm farmers, to break the unorganised economy," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

He said, "Attack on 99 per cent common Indians, benefit to one per cent capitalist Modi 'friends'. This was a weapon to pick your pocket - to fill your best friend's bag and make him the second richest person in the world by 609."

The Prime Minister on November 8 in a television address to the nation announced the decision of spiking the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes to curb black money, terrorism.