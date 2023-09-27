Delimitation: Why southern states could suffer in India's new Lok Sabha

The new Parliament could open more fault lines between the north and the south. With the freeze on delimitation set to expire in 2026, there is speculation over just how much the strength of Lok Sabha will be increased. There is fear that if such an increase is based on population, as is the norm, then the southern states will suffer.

States get parliamentary constituencies proportionate to their population based on census numbers. The Lok Sabha strength has not been revised for over 50 years. The current seat division in Lok Sabha is based on the 1971 census. The Constitution was amended to freeze the Lok Sabha’s revision of seats until after the 2001 census in 1976, during the Emergency under the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi,

The freeze was extended till 2026 by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2001. The idea in both these amendments was to encourage population control measures. “The current freeze on undertaking fresh delimitation up to the year 2026 is a motivational measure to enable the state government to pursue the agenda for population stabilisation,” stated the constitutional amendment.

So the freeze on the delimitation exercise both in 1976 and in 2001 was meant to ensure that all states implement population control measures. The idea was that those states that were successful in limiting their growth were not punished with fewer seats, while states that were not successful were ‘rewarded’ with more MPs.

But what’s unfolding now is the exact opposite.

The southern states that controlled their population will have fewer Lok Sabha seats and the Hindi belt states that saw a massive population growth will have more parliamentarians.