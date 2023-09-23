Delhi HC stresses caution in issuing Look Out Circulars

The Delhi High Court has said that Look Out Circulars (LOCs) cannot be issued on the mere request of banks and must be based on careful consideration of circumstances.

Justice Subramonium Prasad was dealing with petitions challenging LOCs issued against former directors of AAA Paper Ltd, at the request of the Bank of Baroda.

The bank had declared the company's loan account as a non-performing asset (NPA) in 2019 and initiated proceedings under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFAESI Act).

The judge noted a growing number of cases where banks were seeking LOCs as a means of recovering money without initiating criminal proceedings.

Referring to guidelines from the Union Finance Ministry regarding LOCs by public sector banks, the court clarified that while banks can request the issuance of LOCs, this should only occur in exceptional cases involving questions affecting the country's economy.