Delhi HC issues directions for school safety inspections

The Delhi High Court has issued directions to be followed by the court-appointed Child Safety Monitoring Committee during inspections of schools in the national capital, focusing on minimum standards of school safety.

The three-member Committee, headed by Chairperson Dr. R.M. Sharma, includes members Ranjana Prasad and Advocate Maini Brar.

The court was hearing a suo moto case initiated after a reported sexual assault on a three-year-old in a Delhi school.

The matter has beent put up for hearing on April 18, 2024.

The court has ordered that the Committee, as a whole, will inspect schools, with the Chairperson leading the proceedings.

In exceptional circumstances, the Chairperson may permit a member to inspect independently, reporting findings to the Chairperson for approval.