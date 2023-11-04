Delhi AQI: Min asks Union govt to ban polluting vehicles coming from neighbour states

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has urgently penned a letter to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, calling for a ban on the entry of "polluting vehicles" into the National Capital Region (NCR) due to the alarming increase in Air Quality Index (AQI) levels.

In addition, he has requested for organising a meeting with the environment ministers of neighbouring states to address this pressing concern

"As per the statutory direction issued by CAQM on 19.10.2023 regarding migration of public transport services especially buses in NCR to cleaner modes, all bus services between any city/town in the State of Haryana / Rajasthan/UP and Delhi has to be operated only through EV/CNG/BS-VI Diesel we.f. 01.11.2023, and enforcement is been done by Delhi at the borders, but all other vehicles running not on cleaner modes entering Delhi from neighbouring states are left outside the enforcement net," Rai's letter read.

"Further, I have visited Anand Vihar hotspot in the night at 11.30 p.m. on 3.11.23 and surprised to see that BS III and BS IV diesel buses are still plying on roads and entering in Delhi from the neighbouring states. Similar reports are being received from other entry points of Delhi," he further stated.

"Considering the coincidence of Diwali and more parali (stubble) burning incidences expected in neighbouring states in coming weeks, the ambient air quality of the city is expected to deteriorate further very badly. Hence may I request you to effectively ban the entry of vehicles non-compliant to BS VI norms into Delhi from neighbouring states and also to ban such vehicles in NCR, so that the contribution of air pollution from vehicles can be controlled," Rai requested in the letter.

"I further request you to kindly convene an emergent meeting of neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi to address this important issue," Rai further said in the letter.



