Decision on women's reservation bill to be taken at an appropriate time, says govt

The Union government on Sunday, September 17 said that an appropriate decision on the women's reservation bill will be taken at the right time. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, after an all-party meeting on the eve of the Special Session of Parliament, said that an appropriate decision on the passage of women's reservation bill will be taken at an appropriate time. The customary all party meeting was called by the government on Sunday, where floor leaders of all parties were present.

During the meeting, opposition parties led by the Congress, sought passage of the bill in Lok Sabha. Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said after the meeting that all opposition parties demanded passage of women's reservation bill during the special session.

"We appeal to the government to pass the women's reservation bill in this Parliament session," BJP ally and NCP-Ajit Pawar leader Praful Patel said after the all-party meeting.

He also said that the Parliament will shift to the new building on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19.