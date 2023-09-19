Country's fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising: Cong on Trudeau statement

Hours after India on Tuesday rejected "absurd" accusations by the Canadian government on the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Congress said it believed that the country's fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising, and the country's interests and concerns must be kept paramount at all times.

The sharp reaction from the Congress came after Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused New Delhi of involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia's Surrey in June, a charge denied by the Indian government.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Indian National Congress has always believed that our country's fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising, especially when terrorism threatens India's sovereignty, unity and integrity."

"Our country's interests and concerns must be kept paramount at all times," he said.

